Lancaster students angry after claims of rise in hate crimes
- Published
More than 50 students in Lancaster have signed a letter calling for action after they were targeted in an apparent rise in assaults and racist abuse.
They also claimed to have suffered anti-Semitic and racially-charged slurs, according to the letter.
It has been signed by Lancaster University students and organisations such as the Jewish Society.
Councillor Oliver Robinson raised concerns about a raft of attacks, some by gangs at a city council meeting.
The letter, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, alleges another incident saw a group of male students attacked by teenagers and young men as they walked home, with one student hit with a rubber baseball.
A student was also punched, kicked and hit with a glass bottle by a group of men who had been thrown out of a city centre club, the letter claims.
It also states abuse was hurled at students during a recent protest against the invasion of Ukraine, as well as theft, damage and break-ins at homes.
The Labour councillor, who is also president of Lancaster University Students' Union, said: "There is a feeling the issue is getting quite bad."
City council leader Caroline Jackson said in response: "The Community Safety Partnership will be interested to see evidence of hate crime and this should also be going to specialist police officers.
"It's also evidence of a community problem, which is a partnership issue. We will seen what more we can do to help."
Lancashire Police and Lancaster University have been contacted for comment.