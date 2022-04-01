Preston-run children's home shut down over harm risk
A children's home has been closed down after inspectors found "serious and widespread failures" which put youngsters "at risk of significant harm".
The children's home, run by providers based in Preston, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted in February.
Inspectors said children were not protected from bullying and exploitation and their care was "poor".
Provider Real Care Support has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
The location or name of the home, which could accommodate up to five children, is not published by Ofsted due to safeguarding issues.
'Scared'
Inspectors said there were "serious and widespread failings in the assessment and management of risk".
A report on the two-day inspection said: "Leaders, the manager and staff do not respond appropriately to safeguarding incidents or ensure there are effective strategies in place to safeguard the children living in the home.
"Therefore, the children living in the home have been placed at risk of significant harm."
It said one child had told staff they were scared another child would hurt them but the home did "not take swift and effective action to protect children from continued harm".
The report said police had given the home information about the potential risks children may pose to each other in regard to exploitation, but "no action had been taken to consider or act on this information".
Inspectors found "numerous incidents" of bullying between the children but said staff and management failed to "appropriately respond" to the risks.
They said staff and managers did not have any insight into the effect of continued bullying on a child's emotional well-being.
Ofsted suspended the registration of the children's home immediately.