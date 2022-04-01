Blackpool jilted boyfriend jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend's dad
A jilted boyfriend who stabbed his ex's father 12 times in the family garden has been jailed for his murder.
Levi Westhead attacked Mark Webster, 50, at his home in Blackpool after he refused to let him see his 16-year-old daughter.
Westhead, 18, had been in a relationship with the teenager for 18 months but it had recently ended, Preston Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.
During the two-week trial the jury heard Westhead, of Fleetwood, had received a warning from police for harassing his ex-girlfriend.
He had been using a variety of social media platforms and had set up false accounts in his attempts to contact her.
CCTV from the afternoon of the murder on 23 July last year also showed Westhead outside the girl's workplace on Albert Road.
He was seen waiting for her and attempting to speak to her after sending 300 "relentless messages and phone calls" a day, police said.
The court heard Westhead arrived at the Webster family home in Carsluith Avenue later the same evening armed with a knife.
He knocked on the front door demanding to see his ex-girlfriend, but Mr Webster refused to let him inside.
Westhead then made his way to the back garden where there was a "scuffle" and Mr Webster was stabbed 12 times.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Westhead, of Flakefleet Avenue, was arrested a short time later after he was found hiding in a neighbouring garden.
In a statement after the verdict, Mr Webster's family said: "Despite the conviction it will not bring back Web or ease the pain of him not being with us. His death was so unnecessary."