Eddie Large: Portrait celebrates late comedian
- Published
A portrait of the late comedian Eddie Large has been unveiled to mark the second anniversary of his death.
Best known for his partnership with Syd Little, the pair drew 15 million viewers for their TV show in the 1980s.
He died, aged 78, with coronavirus on 2 April 2020.
His portrait was unveiled by his family and Little at an event in Blackpool's Winter Gardens, attended by showbiz and sport stars including Les Dennis, Linda Lusardi and Kevin Keegan.
The comedian's funeral could only be attended by a small group of mourners in Bristol due to lockdown restrictions at the start of the pandemic.
His son Ryan McGinnis said: "It means a lot to get so many people - family, friends, people that dad knew from the business, even from being a Manchester City fan... we didn't get that chance two years ago."
Little said: "It's like the portrait - he was larger than life. He was a character. I do miss him. I still keep thinking I must give him a ring.
"It's over 60 years that we were together... we had a good career, a great career."
Large, whose real name was Hugh McGinnis, was born in Glasgow but grew up in Manchester's Moss Side.
He formed the double act Little and Large in 1960, after watching Little's set in a local pub, and joining him on stage to sing a Cliff Richard song.
They went on to win the talent show Opportunity Knocks and had a TV sketch show in the 1970s and 80s.
The pair largely stepped away from the limelight when the series ended in 1991, after doctors told Large his heart could not stand the rigours of touring their live show.
In later years, he lived in Portishead, near Bristol, with his wife Patsy Scott.
The portrait will be moved to the resort's Showtown Museum, which is due to open in 2023.