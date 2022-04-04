Anger as Leyland hotel cancels weddings to house asylum seekers
- Published
A couple who had their wedding cancelled at short notice so the hotel venue can house asylum seekers have said the situation is "despicable".
Stuart Baines and Toni-ann Carter were due to get married at the Best Western Leyland Hotel on 30 April.
Mr Baines said they thought it was an April Fools' Day prank when they were told on Friday they would have to find an alternative venue.
He said the hotel had ruined "the best day of our lives".
"Everything's all up in the air, we just don't know what to do," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.
The Best Western has been contacted by the BBC for a response.
The Labour leader of South Ribble Council said the local authority was not consulted about plans to house about 100 asylum seekers at the hotel.
Councillor Paul Foster said the Home Office announced the move at a meeting 10 days ago.
Mr Baines said he and his wife-to-be were "devastated" about the last-minute change as the Best Western Leyland would have been "absolutely perfect" for them.
"We literally live round the corner... We've looked at other places but some are too far for family and friends.
"It is supposed to be the best day of our lives and the hotel has ruined it," he added.
Mr Foster said the council "had no input whatsoever because we would be urging [the government] not to use that facility because it's not right for the local community and it's certainly not right for the poor people who are wanting to live there".
He said the hotel was not "fit for purpose" and the government needed to build "proper fit-for-purpose asylum centres".
A Home Office spokesman said: "We are dealing with an unprecedented increase in asylum cases but despite this we continue to ensure that the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no-one destitute.
"The Home Office does not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels."