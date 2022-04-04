Christopher Hughes murder probe: Seventh man charged over death
- Published
A seventh man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road.
The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police said.
Adrius Uzkuraitis, 27, of Holly Road in Wigan, has been remanded in custody until an appearance at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Six other men have previously been charged with the same offence.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Hughes died due to serious injuries, police said.
In a tribute, Mr Hughes' mother Susan said the family was "heartbroken at the loss of their loving son, father, brother and uncle".
"He will leave a part in the family that can never be filled," she said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.