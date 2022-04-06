Lancaster attack: Manhunt after dog walker in 70s seriously injured
- Published
Police are searching for a man seen running from an area where a dog walker was found with a serious head injury.
The woman in her 70s is in a serious condition in hospital after being found on a cycle path close to Ovangle Road in Lancaster at 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police said it was unclear how she came to be injured and asked anyone who was in the area, which is close to an Asda, to contact them.
The man is described as white, in his 20s and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.
He was also wearing a light grey hooded top under a black coat, police said.
Det Insp Andy Ellis said the victim, who was walking her dog, suffered serious injuries and urged anyone who was in the area at the time to contact police.
"We know the cycle path is busy with commuters and dog walkers at this time of the morning so we believe there will have been people in the area who saw something potentially significant," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk