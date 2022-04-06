Asmall Primary: Edge Hill University praised for helping fire-hit school
- Published
A university has been recognised for "demonstrating real community spirit" by stepping in to help a school that was badly damaged in a fire.
Asmall Primary School in Ormskirk had to shut in June 2021, but opened a week later at nearby Edge Hill University.
Deputy vice-chancellor Steve Igoe said helping gave staff "an immense sense of pride".
The institution's response was praised at the Association of University Directors and Estates (AUDE) Awards.
The fire at the Lancashire school on 17 June 2021 left three rooms badly damaged and the site unable to reopen.
Within 24 hours, plans were being made at the university to accommodate the pupils and a few days later, the school was up and running in a new temporary home on campus.
'Incredible efforts'
University facilities director Adrian McGillion said people "worked hard from the very next day, rallying round, with an attitude of 'anything we can do, we will do'".
"There were so many aspects to the work that was needed... but there was a real willingness to make it happen.
He said the project had been a "fantastic joint effort" between the school and the university, which had "made a real difference to us as well as to them".
Bestowing AUDE's Reaching Higher Award, executive director Jane White said to turn the campus into a school within a week had been a "massive effort".
"The extent to which the university community set out to fix this really speaks of strong civic pride, but also of the ability to roll sleeves up and practically deliver whatever is necessary," she said.
Mr Igoe said staff had "pulled together at short notice to do whatever we could to help" and had even held a graduation ceremony for the schoolchildren.
"To have the children on campus, to see that we'd been able to help gave us an immense sense of pride," he said.
He added that the award was a "testament to the incredible efforts of everyone involved and such a real achievement after a tough year for everyone working on this project".