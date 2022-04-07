South Ribble: Retail and housing plan could create 2,000 jobs

South Ribble Borough Council
The "key strategic" site at Cuerdale is close to Lancashire's motorway connections

A retail and housing development, which would include 116 homes, has been proposed for a "key strategic" plot of land close the M6 and M61.

The plan for a site in South Ribble also includes storage, a distribution hub, offices, and leisure facilities.

Lancashire County Council claimed the "exciting proposals" in the "heart of the county" would create 2,000 jobs.

Previous proposals for the site have been withdrawn, including it being earmarked for a new Ikea store.

The furniture retailer pulled out of the project in 2018, and in 2019 the site was rebranded as Lancashire Central, with a focus shifting from retail plans to the creation of a logistics and distribution hub.

The land was also once touted as the possible location for a "super hospital" to replace both the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Steve Burns, head of strategic development at the county council, said the new plans were "exciting proposals for [a] key strategic employment site in the heart of the county".

"The site is regionally significant, vital to the place shaping agenda and delivers economic outcomes for Lancashire," he added.

Local people will be asked for their thoughts on the proposal before a planning application is submitted.

If planning permission is granted work could begin later this year.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics