South Ribble: Retail and housing plan could create 2,000 jobs
A retail and housing development, which would include 116 homes, has been proposed for a "key strategic" plot of land close the M6 and M61.
The plan for a site in South Ribble also includes storage, a distribution hub, offices, and leisure facilities.
Lancashire County Council claimed the "exciting proposals" in the "heart of the county" would create 2,000 jobs.
Previous proposals for the site have been withdrawn, including it being earmarked for a new Ikea store.
The furniture retailer pulled out of the project in 2018, and in 2019 the site was rebranded as Lancashire Central, with a focus shifting from retail plans to the creation of a logistics and distribution hub.
The land was also once touted as the possible location for a "super hospital" to replace both the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Steve Burns, head of strategic development at the county council, said the new plans were "exciting proposals for [a] key strategic employment site in the heart of the county".
"The site is regionally significant, vital to the place shaping agenda and delivers economic outcomes for Lancashire," he added.
Local people will be asked for their thoughts on the proposal before a planning application is submitted.
If planning permission is granted work could begin later this year.