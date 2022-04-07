Pair trapped as tree falls on car in Bamber Bridge

The road was closed from Old Lostock Lane to Shady Lane while the tree was removed

Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a tree fell in high winds, trapping them in their car.

Emergency services were called to the A49 Wigan Road in Bamber Bridge at about 07:35 BST.

The two people freed were not injured while a woman in another vehicle suffered a minor head injury, Lancashire Police said.

