Preston fire: Arrested man released under investigation

A mother and her two children were injured in the blaze

A man who was arrested following a house fire that left two children in a critical condition has been released under investigation.

A three-year-old girl and a boy, aged five, remain in hospital after the blaze in Coronation Crescent, Preston, on Friday night.

Their mother suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A 24-year-old man who was held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has since been released.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire

Det Ch Insp Graham Hill, from Lancashire Police, said: "A joint investigation with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and the fire is being treated as unexplained while we establish a cause.

"Sadly the two children are still in hospital with life-threatening injuries, and we continue to keep them and their family in our thoughts at this awful time."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

