Burnley baby death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering of a seven-week-old baby.
The newborn boy died in hospital two days after being found unresponsive at a property at about 12:10 BST on 28 November on Piccadilly Road in Burnley.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault before later being rearrested on suspicion of murder following the baby's death in December.
The details of the arrest and ongoing investigation have just come to light following requests from the media.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination had been conducted, but further medical investigation was required to establish a cause of the boy's death.
A 25-year-old woman, who was also arrested on suspicion of assault and later on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.
The man has been released on bail until 31 August.