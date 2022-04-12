'Worrying' children's services to get cash boost
- Published
Children's services in Blackburn are to receive £1m in extra funding after the town's council described the results of a recent inspection as "very worrying".
An Ofsted report of the authority's provision for vulnerable young people in January found it required improvement in all four major areas.
A 2017 inspection found the performance of the department to be good overall.
Conservative councillor John Slater said it would cost an "extreme amount of money" to rectify the problems.
Following the latest assessment, councillor Julie Gunn promised a major drive to upgrade standards, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This includes a £1m investment which will be managed by an independently-chaired board, the council said.
'Extremely concerned'
Mr Slater, who is leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council's Conservative group, said: "We are extremely concerned about the state of the children's service department.
"Ofsted's ruling is very worrying. It is going to cost an extreme amount of money to put this right which could have been avoided."
Ms Gunn said the council's response was "timely and appropriate when children are at immediate risk of significant harm".
"Inspectors confirmed that children in local authority care need to be in care, and that most children and their families receive early help and support when they need it," she said.
Ms Gunn added that a post-inspection plan would be submitted to Ofsted in July.
"The plan will address the key concerns around multi-agency strategy discussions, data and assurance, and our services and support for care leavers up to the age of 25," she added.