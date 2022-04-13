Sophie Lancaster: Murdered woman's mother was 'a true fighter'
- Published
A woman who turned to campaigning against hate crime after her daughter was murdered was "a true fighter", a supporter of her charity has said.
Sylvia Lancaster, who died on Tuesday, founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation (SLF) after the 20-year-old was killed in Bacup, Lancashire, in 2007 because she was dressed as a Goth.
Festival director Adam Gregory worked with Sylvia when he named a stage after Sophie at Bloodstock in Derbyshire.
He said she was "completely inspiring".
Sylvia Lancaster founded SLF a year after her daughter was killed and in 2014, she became an OBE in recognition for her work tackling hate and prejudice.
Sophie died 13 days after being beaten by teenagers Ryan Herbert and Brendan Harris while trying to protect her boyfriend Robert Maltby in Bacup's Stubbylee Park in August 2007.
Both boys were jailed for life, but in March, it was reported that Herbert had served his minimum term and was due to be freed from prison.
At the time, Sylvia Lancaster said it showed that "we have a justice system that fails to deliver justice".
Mr Gregory, who worked with Sylvia to bring the Sophie Lancaster Stage to his annual festival in Walton-on-Trent told BBC Radio Lancashire she had been "completely inspiring" and "a true fighter".
"She was a pioneer," he said.
"She has created a legacy that will live on for a long time and it does a tremendous amount of good for a lot of people."
SLF patron Julie Hesmondhalgh said Sylvia's death had "sent ripples of absolute heartbreak" through the charity.
"It has always astonished me that anybody can go through a loss like Sylvia endured... and turn that around into something that is positive and for the greater good," she said.
"She has advised governments [and] police forces, she has spoken in schools, changed legislation... and more than that, she has sent out a really amazing, clear and loving message of celebrating difference."
The actress, who played Sylvia in a BBC film about Sophie's murder, added that SLF was "incredibly committed to carry on her and Sophie's legacy".
A Lancashire Police spokesman said Sylvia had "worked tirelessly" to combat hate, prejudice and intolerance.