Ukraine: Caravan firm could not bring more refugees due to visa delays
By Stuart Pollitt & Rumeana Jahangir
BBC News
- Published
A caravan firm which helped transfer Ukrainians to the UK is calling for a "simpler" visa process, saying they could have brought more refugees.
Preston Caravans and Motorhomes took four vehicles with humanitarian aid to the Polish border before returning with nine people despite having 36 spaces.
The firm's director Charlotte Campbell said "you feel like you've failed".
A government spokesman said they were were "simplifying the forms and boosting staff".
Ms Campbell said they decided to help Ukrainians after watching media coverage on the impact of the Russian invasion.
"We've got the vehicles, the manpower, the time, and I think we should take action rather than talking about it all day at work."
She said it was "tough" arriving in Medyka, Poland, saying: "It's like if Chorley suddenly had two million extra people to look after that had nowhere to go.
"So many of the visa applications had failed or there had been delays or issues that we couldn't bring as many as we could and it was just awful to have to say, 'I wish I could'."
"You feel like you've failed and especially when the people we have brought back were so grateful and so lovely and so happy to get to their sponsors," Ms Campbell added.
"You just thought, if I could have just done this for everybody, it would have taken a little edge off feeling like this is such a massive issue."
Colin Goulding, who brought a family back in a van, said he found the experience "traumatising" after seeing the war's impact.
"They're not [like] real people on the television but when they're in the van with you and you spend four days with them… and you speak, you can't help but feel for them.
"I bought the little girl a bag of crisps and it was like winning the lottery, the smile on her face."
Olga Melnyk, who is now staying with her mother and her baby daughter at the home of her London host, described the experience of leaving Kyiv and her male relatives - who are required to join the resistance - as "stressful".
"I didn't have any experience of going somewhere with a small baby.
"Now we feel good, we feel safety and feel completely different to how it was in the last few months."
She said that she knew many people who are still waiting for a visa to come to the UK.
Poland return
Home Secretary Priti Patel has previously apologised for the "frustrating" visa delays that have prevented thousands of Ukrainian refugees entering the UK.
On Thursday, a government spokesperson said more than 56,000 visas had been issued in the past five weeks.
"We continue to process visas as quickly as possible. The Home Office has made changes to streamline the visa system - including simplifying the forms, and boosting staff."
He added that the UK Visas and Immigration helpline could provide information and escalate concerns.
Ms Campbell said she and other colleagues were planning to go back to Poland to bring more refugees to the UK, saying: "If it was my friends, I would want someone to help them and they deserve it."