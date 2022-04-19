Liam Gallagher announces Blackburn gig for homeless charity
- Published
Liam Gallagher is set to play a one-off intimate gig to help raise money for a Blackburn homeless charity.
The former Oasis frontman will perform at King George's Hall with proceeds going to Nightsafe, which helps young homeless people in the Lancashire town.
In a post on Twitter Nightsafe said: "We keep pinching ourselves", adding the charity was "very thankful".
He will be supported by Blackburn band The Illicits who said on Instagram they were "buzzed" by the announcement.
The concert at the 2,000 capacity venue comes ahead of the Manchester singer's international stadium tour this summer and his third solo album release C'Mon You Know in May.
Tickets are only available through a raffle.
