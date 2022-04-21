Dangerous driving arrest after fatal crash in Padiham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs.
A Seat Leon crashed into the rear of a Land Rover as it turned into a private estate on Whins Lane, Padiham at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the Land Rover - a man in his 50s from the Clitheroe area - suffered fatal injuries.
The 21-year-old driver of the Seat, from Burnley, is currently in custody, Lancashire Police said.
The force has appealed for any witnesses of anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
