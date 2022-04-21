Lancashire road resurfaced using recycled car tyres
Recycled car tyres have been used to resurface a Lancashire road for the first time.
The work has been carried out on Abingdon Road in Padiham as part of a trial by the county council.
The technique involves making a more environmentally friendly asphalt mix using granulated rubber.
The company said it had helped the council to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and recycle rubber from 150 old tyres.
Phil Durnell, the council's director of highways and transport, said he was pleased with the results.
"Overall, we have lowered the carbon footprint of this scheme by over 30%," he said.
"We are really keen to reduce our carbon footprint in maintaining Lancashire's roads and we are hoping to use this technique as part of our Highways Decarbonisation Strategy."