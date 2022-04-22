Lancaster rape: Police release CCTV image in investigation
Police investigating an allegation of rape have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace.
An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a property in Lancaster on 22 November 2021.
Lancashire Police said detectives would like to speak to the man in connection with the allegation.
He is described as being of south Asian heritage, in his mid to late 20s, and of slim build.
Det Sgt Hana Alayli-Moore said it was believed he may work or have worked in the Lancaster area.
"This a very serious offence and I believe someone will recognise this man," she said.
