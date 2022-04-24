Preston scrapyard fire: Crews bring blaze under control

@LfrsDrone
Smoke from the fire in Preston was visible across Lancashire

A large fire which broke out at an industrial estate in Preston has now been brought under control, Lancashire Fire Service has said.

About 200 tonnes of cars were damaged at the scrapyard on the Rough Hey Industrial Estate on Saturday.

At the height of the blaze, 10 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms attended the scene in Longridge Road.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the county as firefighters tackled the blaze.

LFRS
The blaze damaged 200 tonnes of car metal, the fire service said
LFRSdrone
The fire was at the Rough Hey Industrial Estate in Preston

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics