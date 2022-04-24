Preston scrapyard fire: Crews bring blaze under control
A large fire which broke out at an industrial estate in Preston has now been brought under control, Lancashire Fire Service has said.
About 200 tonnes of cars were damaged at the scrapyard on the Rough Hey Industrial Estate on Saturday.
At the height of the blaze, 10 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms attended the scene in Longridge Road.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen across the county as firefighters tackled the blaze.
