Katie Kenyon: Man arrested after woman goes missing
- Published
A man has been arrested as police search for a missing woman who was last seen getting into a van with a man three days ago.
The family of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon said they had "searched everywhere" and are "very worried" for her safety.
A woman matching her description was last seen getting into a Ford Transit with a man in Burnley, Lancashire, on Friday evening, police said.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.
The man, who is from Burnley, is helping officers with their inquires, Lancashire Police said.
The force said Ms Kenyon was last seen leaving an address on Todmorden Road before getting into a van registered MT57 FLC and travelling to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.
She is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length blond hair.
She was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, light blue and white top, black leggings and flip flops.
'Out of character'
In a Facebook post, her sister Sarah Kenyon wrote: "It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone."
Det Ch Insp Al Davies said: "Katie's disappearance is out of character and her family are understandably very worried.
"We are doing all we can to try and find her and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, however insignificant you may think it is, to come forward and contact us."