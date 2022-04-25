Walton-le-Dale crash: Motorcyclist dies and passenger injured
A motorcyclist has died and his passenger seriously injured in a crash involving a car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after a BMW 218 car hit a Yamaha XJ motorbike in Walton-le-Dale at 19:20 BST on Sunday.
A 19-year-old woman remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries.
Lancashire Police have appealed for information into the crash, which happened at the junction of Cuerdale Lane and Potter Lane.
Sgt Peter Snook has also thanked the members of the public who stopped and offered assistance at the scene.
"We are working hard to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anybody with information to come forward," he added.
