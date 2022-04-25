Great Harwood murder: Man died hours after car park assault
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead hours after an assault in a car park.
A 28-year-old man suffered back injuries in Towngate, Great Harwood, Lancashire, between 01:00 and 01:40 BST on Sunday.
He was found unresponsive in Wordsworth Drive shortly before 16:00 but his death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A 29-year-old man from Great Harwood remains in police custody.
"First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the deceased man's family at this difficult time," Det Insp Kate Kennedy, of Lancashire Police, said.
"We are investigating the circumstances that led to his death and would ask that anybody with information or footage, particularly relating to the assault in Towngate, to contact the police as soon as possible.
"Although we have made an arrest, I want to make it clear that we are very much keeping an open mind at this stage."