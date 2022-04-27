Katie Kenyon: Man charged with murdering missing woman
A man has been charged with the murder of missing Katie Kenyon who was last seen getting into a van with a man five days ago.
The 33-year-old was seen on Friday in Burnley, Lancashire, getting into a Ford Transit, with police believing she travelled towards Bolton by Bowland.
Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, has since been charged with murder, Lancashire Police said.
He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
While the mother-of-two, from Padiham, has not been found, police said they were now working on the basis she was no longer alive.
The force said Ms Kenyon's family had been made aware of the development and were being supported by officers.
The family passed on their thanks for all the well-wishing messages but asked people respect their privacy at this time, the force added.
Police, mountain rescue teams and fire crews have been combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire's Ribble Valley as part of the investigation.