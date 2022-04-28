Katie Kenyon: Man in court charged with murder of missing woman

Lancashire Police said Ms Kenyon's family had confirmed her disappearance was out of character

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen getting into a van almost a week ago.

Katie Kenyon, 33, was seen getting into a Ford Transit in Burnley at about 09:30 BST on 22 April.

Lancashire Police believe the van then travelled towards Bolton by Bowland.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, appeared before Blackburn magistrates and was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

A police spokesman previously said officers were working on the basis that Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was no longer alive.

Police and mountain rescue teams have been searching parts of Gisburn Forest

On Wednesday, searches were carried out in parts of Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley, with more than 60 specialist officers from four forces scouring the dense woodland.

Fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones were also used in the search, which began again earlier.

The spokesman said Ms Kenyon's family had confirmed her disappearance was out of character.

He added that while they thanked well-wishers for their support, they had also asked that people respect their privacy.

