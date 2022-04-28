Son demands new cycle lane after dad's collision
A man whose father was knocked off his bicycle and left with life-changing injuries is campaigning for a new cycle lane in the area.
Mark Bryan, 62, was cycling on the Bay Gateway road in Heysham, Lancashire, when he was hit by a lorry.
Surgeons had to place him in a medically-induced coma and remove a quarter of his bowel.
Joshua Brandwood is now petitioning for a cycle lane to be set up ahead of a council consultation on road safety.
The survey asks residents to share their experience of cycling and walking in Lancashire, and highlight what improvements they would like to see.
Mr Brandwood, 27, from Lancaster, said his father's accident should never have happened and this was a "key opportunity" to improve safety.
Mr Bryan was left with limited mobility, brain damage and post-traumatic stress disorder.
"Our lives were turned upside down by what happened to dad," Mr Brandwood said.
"We as a family don't want anybody else to go through what we did. He will never fully recover, but we're grateful that he's still with us.
"The results from this survey will shape the council's priorities for years to come, so it really is a now or never situation."
The deadline to take part in the survey is 5 May.
A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "More and more people are choosing to walk and cycle for everyday journeys.
"The serious incident involving Mr Brandwood's father highlights that there is a real need to provide better options for vulnerable road users.
"We're committed to improving walking and cycling, and would encourage people to take part in our consultation."