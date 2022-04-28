Three Lancashire men jailed over male escort blackmail plot
- Published
Three men who tried to extort up to £40,000 from victims in a "callous" blackmail plot have been jailed.
Kamar Ilyas, 33, used a dating app to meet two married men while Aman Ullah Khan, 34, and Khalili Chaudry secretly filmed their sexual encounters.
The trio, from Lancashire, admitted demanding cash from victims who were told their wives would otherwise be shown the footage.
Ilyas was jailed for a total of six years and three months.
Khan was jailed for six years and Chaudry, 29, for five years and eight months.
Ilyas, who Lancashire Police said was a male escort in the scheme, met his first victim in a Manchester hotel in November 2020 while Khan secretly filmed.
The men then demanded between £20,000 and £25,000 from the victim, threatening to tell his wife if he did not pay up, the force said.
Ilyas and Khan also conspired to blackmail a second victim with Chaudhry.
State of undress
Ilyas lured the man to a property in Nelson on 8 February 2021, through an unnamed dating app two days earlier, officers said.
After Ilyas and the victim got undressed upstairs, Khan and Chaudhry burst into the room and took a video of them in a state of undress, police said.
Falsely claiming Ilyas was their 15-year-old nephew, they took photographs of the victim's identity documents and initially refused to let him get dressed, the force said.
They then forced the victim to sit in his own car while they drove him back towards his house, all the time threatening to tell his wife and post the video on social media unless he paid them £40,000, officers said.
After sentencing at Burnley Crown Court, Det Con Hannah Dermody said: "This was a callous plot by three men who deliberately exploited the vulnerabilities of the victims for their own financial gain.
"If there are any further victims of this blackmail conspiracy, I would encourage them to come forward, knowing they will be believed and their identities protected."
Det Con Luke Brundrett, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "This very serious incident has caused the Manchester victim enormous distress.
"He has never felt able to publicly face his accusers and those convicted knew that would likely be the case."
At Burnley Crown Court Ilyas and Khan both pleaded guilty to kidnapping and blackmail and at Manchester Crown Court admitted one count of blackmail while Chaudhry pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to one count of blackmail.