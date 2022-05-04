Whitworth car flip: Nitrous oxide use and speed 'factors' in crash

Lancashire Police
Lancashire Police said 17-year-old motorist had been given a summons to court

A driver was "very fortunate" to walk away with "cuts and grazes" after "speed and the use of psychoactive substances" led to a car being flipped on to its roof, police have said.

Lancashire Police said a black Peugeot 308 crashed on Tong End in Whitworth at about 19:20 BST on Tuesday.

A spokesman said it was believed "noz", a slang name for nitrous oxide, was a "contributing factor".

He added that the 17-year-old motorist had been given a summons to court.

Usually sold in small silver canisters and inhaled, nitrous oxide - which is also known as laughing gas - is the second most-used drug among young adults.

Sold legally, nitrous oxide is used for medical and commercial uses, such as making whipped cream - but is illegal when sold as a psychoactive drug.

In September ministers asked independent advisers to review the harm caused by the substance ahead of a review on making unlawful possession a crime in England and Wales.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics