Greater Manchester Police officer admits attempting to rape woman
A serving police officer has pleaded guilty to attempting to rape a woman.
Ernesto Ceraldi, who works for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), attacked the victim in Edenfield, Lancashire, in the early hours of 2 April.
The officer was previously charged with rape but the indictment was amended to attempted rape, Lancashire Police said.
The 43-year-old, of no fixed address, also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Preston Crown Court.
He will be sentenced at the same court on 22 June.
Ceraldi is a PC and specialist firearms officer, according to GMP's website.
Det Insp Carole Langhorn said: "This was an abhorrent crime committed against a woman in a place where she was entitled to feel safe.
"The appalling level of violence used by Ceraldi was particularly shocking."
GMP previously told the BBC the force was aware of criminal proceedings against a serving police constable.
"The officer has been suspended and a misconduct investigation will commence following criminal proceedings," a spokeswoman added.