Local elections 2022: Preston and Chorley easily held by Labour
- Published
Preston and Chorley councils will continue to be dominated by Labour.
Labour councillors now represent 32 of the 42 seats in Chorley after the Red Rose snatched three from the Conservatives, who have the other 10.
And there was no change in Preston, with Labour having 30 seats compared with 11 for the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats' seven.
Preston Labour councillor Freddie Bailey described the election results as a "shocker" for the Conservatives.
Local election results in Rossendale, Burnley, Hyndburn, West Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, and Pendle are expected later on Friday.