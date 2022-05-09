Ormskirk ice cream seller 'shaken' by brick attack on van

An ice cream seller was left "shaken" after two youths threw a brick through her van window, police have said.

A group of youths were reported for causing nuisance at a McDonalds restaurant in Ormskirk's Two Saints Retail Park at about 17:00 BST on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

A force spokesman said two of the group then went to Coronation Park, where they attacked the parked van.

He said the vendor had "lost out on earnings [and] been left shaken".

Police have asked anyone with information about the attack to get in touch

Appealing for information, he added that the two youths had run off in the direction of a nearby cemetery.

He said the pair were described as male with dark hair and both wearing black trousers and jumpers, one of which was "royal blue" and the other "light".

