Lancashire beaches: Eleven get Seaside Awards for being 'clean and safe'
- Published
Eleven beaches in Lancashire have been recognised for being "clean" and "safe" by an anti-litter charity.
Keep Britain Tidy gave Seaside Awards to beaches in Blackpool, Morecambe, Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Lytham St Annes.
The charity said the title recognises each site's "quality", the "way it is managed and the facilities it offers".
Blackpool Council said it was "great news" to have been given an "independent seal of approval".
Councillor Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council's cabinet member for climate change, said a visit to the beach was "a big part" of a trip to the town, "so it's really important we can welcome visitors somewhere that has had an independent seal of approval".
Lancaster City councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said the accolades for Morecambe were a "huge vote of confidence" and recognised "all those who work hard to ensure the beaches can be enjoyed by residents, visitors and holiday-makers alike".
Councillor Roger Berry said Wyre Council boasts some of the most beautiful beaches and the awards for Fleetwood and Cleveleys "mean that people visiting them can be assured they meet the highest standards".
A total of 128 beaches in England have received Seaside Awards in the annual Keep Britain Tidy honours and 80 have been awarded Blue Flag status.
Keep Britain Tidy's chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said people who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award "can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards".