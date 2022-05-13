Blackpool stabbing: Man jailed for life for killing Simone Ambler
- Published
A man who stabbed his partner to death following an argument has been jailed.
The body of Simone Ambler, 49, was found with multiple stab wounds at a house in Dinmore Avenue in the Grange Park area of Blackpool on 29 March.
Donald Payne, 64 and of Dinmore Avenue, was initially charged with murder but later admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.
He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to life in prison and ordered to serve at least 12 years, said police.
Payne was arrested at the house by Lancashire Police.
Detectives said that during a phone call to the North West Ambulance Service he had admitted stabbing Miss Ambler following an argument.
Blood was also found on his hands, feet and jeans. A bloodied knife was also recovered from the arm of the chair Payne had been sitting in when police first entered the property.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "This is a truly tragic case where the victim, Simone Ambler, lost her life after a violent assault from Donald Payne.
"Payne admitted lashing out following an argument, with Miss Ambler suffering fatal wounds.
"My thoughts remain with Miss Ambler's family, who have been left devastated by her passing.
"I hope today's sentencing gives them some closure and allows them, in some way, to move forward."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk