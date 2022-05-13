Blackpool FC buy 100-acre site for new training facility
Blackpool Football Club have bought nearly 100 acres of land for a new training facility.
The site connects Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde along Garstang Road, bordered by the Grange Park Estate and Baines School.
The club want to build a bespoke building with areas for coaching, fitness, medical and education.
There will also be six grass pitches and one full size artificial pitch for under-18 games.
The club said a planning application would be submitted "at the earliest opportunity".
Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler said: "Since the very first day that I became the custodian of this football club, my priority has been to deliver a training facility that integrates the academy right through to the first team.
"I have always maintained that our future success is being built upon three pillars - coaching, recruitment and the academy. This new training facility is integral to that."
