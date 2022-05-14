Preston fire: Former orphanage damaged by blaze

LFRS Drone
The blaze broke out at the former St Joseph's Orphanage

The site of a former orphanage has been seriously damaged by a fire.

The blaze broke out at the Grade II-listed former St Joseph's Orphanage in Preston city centre at about 19:45 BST on Friday.

Nobody was hurt, with the fire mainly affecting the third floor and roof.

There had been controversial plans to convert the Victorian site into housing, with some campaigners calling for preservation of its historic exterior.

LFRS Drone
The blaze damaged the roof and third floor

At its height, about 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, Lancashire Fire Service said.

LFRS Drone
The building was constructed in the 19th Century
Andy Marshall
The site - pictured here before the fire - is a well-known landmark in Preston

