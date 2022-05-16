House of Lords move to Burnley would be fantastic, locals say
By Hannah Makepeace & Samantha Jagger
BBC News
- Published
The possibility of the House of Lords moving to Burnley while the Palace of Westminster is refurbished has been welcomed by many in the town.
The government has said peers cannot move to a building near Parliament while work is carried out and should move away from London instead.
Burnley was one of the places suggested by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.
Residents in the town said it would be "absolutely fantastic", though one said it might end up being "a big let down".
Peers had wanted to use the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, but Mr Gove said he "cannot endorse" a plan for peers to "decamp to a temporary home a mere 200 yards from the Palace of Westminster".
The secretary of state told the Lord Speaker Lord McFall it was "clear" to him that the House of Lords moving elsewhere, "even for a temporary period, would be widely welcomed".
"I know cities and towns across the UK would be pleased to extend their hospitality to peers," he added.
In October, Burnley was granted almost £20m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to expand the University of Central Lancashire's campus in the town, upgrade Manchester Road station and create new links between the town centre and Turf Moor.
Burnley resident Robert Bennett told BBC Radio Lancashire it would be a "really good idea" to host the chamber in his town.
The 66-year-old said it would be "absolutely fantastic to bring the House of Lords up here", so peers could "see how we live", adding that there were "so many places" for the visitors to go and see in the town.
Julie Mason, 59, said the move "would be really good for the town's economy" and would help "put Burnley even more on the map".
Her 28-year-old daughter Stephanie said some of the town's residents would "feel it will be a chance to get working-class voices heard", but added that others "do not have the faith and it will take time to get them onside".
Christine Leeming said people "would not appreciate" the chamber setting up in the town and that Mr Gove would "find it a big let down compared to what he is used to".
"I do not think [the government] realise how much of a North-South divide there is," the 60-year-old added.
The restoration of Parliament will cost billions - but the price will go up considerably if MPs or peers stay put in the building, with a recent report stating it would take 76 years and cost £22bn if no moves were made.
Any plan will be subject to a final vote by Parliament.