Preston murder arrest after woman's body found in home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house.
Sarah Ashcroft, 43, was found dead at her home on Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood, Preston, on Sunday afternoon.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained after a post-mortem examination was inconclusive, Lancashire Police said.
A 44-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing and we are trying to piece together the circumstances around Sarah's death.
"I would appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist our enquiry to come forward."