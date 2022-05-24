Skelmersdale explosion: Second man arrested in blast probe
A second man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an explosion at a block of flats.
Five people were injured in the blast in Tanfields, Skelmersdale, shortly after 18:00 BST on 17 May.
Lancashire Police said it was "keeping an open mind" about what caused the explosion and it was being treated as "unexplained".
A 40-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug.
He has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A 29-year-old man, from Darlington in County Durham, who was previously arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and causing an explosive substance likely to endanger life or cause injury, remains in police custody.
The force said five people had managed to escape from the building but no-one suffered serious injuries.