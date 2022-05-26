Blackpool knife-wielding robber attacked man, 70, in bed
A knife-wielding robber who attacked a 70-year-old man as he lay in bed at his home has been jailed.
Nicholas Walsh slashed the victim with a knife and repeatedly beat him at his house in the South Shore area of Blackpool on 25 May 2020.
Walsh then stole £900 in cash but dropped £400 while fleeing the scene, Preston Crown Court heard.
The 36-year-old was found guilty of robbery and jailed for 15 years.
Police said Walsh entered the home at 00:30 BST before threatening the man, who was in bed with his partner, and "viciously attacking" him.
After being robbed of the cash, the victim told Walsh it meant he would have no money for two weeks - leading the robber to throw £40 back at him.
'Manipulative and cowardly'
He was later captured on CCTV entering a petrol station and was arrested, but denied he was responsible for the robbery.
On top of the sentence, Judge Robert Altham ordered Walsh to serve a further five years on extended licence after declaring him dangerous.
Det Con Darren Woodley described Walsh as a "manipulative and cowardly individual who carried out a vicious attack".
He added: "It is worrying feature of this case just how quickly Walsh was prepared to resort to extreme violence."