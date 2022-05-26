Turf Moor: Fans banned after seats and bottles thrown
Thirteen fans have been given football banning orders after bottles and wooden seats were thrown during trouble between Burnley and Arsenal supporters.
A steward was hit but no-one was injured in the clash after Arsenal's 1-0 win at Turf Moor on 18 September.
Lancashire Police said a 14th fan was fined while two teenage boys were given community resolutions.
PC Dan Fish, of Burnley Police, said: "The disorder between rival fans was completely unacceptable."
"It was only through good fortune that no-one was seriously injured," he added.
In a statement, Burnley Football Club, who were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, said 13 men had received life bans from entering Turf Moor after their "shocking and disgraceful" actions.
"This sort of behaviour will never be acceptable and anybody who behaves in this manner is not a supporter of the club and should not expect to escape punishment."
They added that "the overwhelming majority of our supporters behave responsibly and are a credit to the club and town they represent".
Concerns have been expressed recently over public disorder at matches following pitch invasions across the country, with some supporters attacking players.
Police data released to BBC Sport in January showed arrests at football matches across the top five English leagues were at their highest levels in years.
The FA has said it was reviewing regulations "to ensure the safety of everyone inside a stadium".