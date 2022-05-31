Blackpool nurses and carers in court over alleged patient mistreatment
Three nurses and two healthcare assistants have appeared in court over the alleged mistreatment of patients.
The five were charged following a police investigation into concerns about the welfare of patients on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2014 and 2018.
The charges including conspiracy to steal and wilful neglect.
They were bailed at Blackpool Magistrates' Court and are due to appear at Preston Crown Court in June.
Catherine Hudson, 52, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, was charged with seven counts of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting an individual, eight of conspiracy to steal from an employer, and one each of theft by employee and perverting the course of justice.
Charlotte Wilmot, 47, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, was charged with encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence relating to encouraging a nurse to sedate a patient, conspiracy to ill-treat a patient and four counts of conspiring to steal from an employer.
Matthew Pover, 39, of Bearwood Road, Smethwick, was charged with conspiracy to steal from an employer, theft by employee and both supplying a Class C drug and offering to supply a Class C drug.
Victoria Holehouse, 31, of Riverside Drive, Hambleton, was charged with two offences of conspiracy to steal from an employer.
Marek Grabianowski, 45, of Montpelier Avenue, Bispham, was charged with three counts of conspiracy to steal from an employer and one of perverting the course of justice.
The charges do not relate to a separate murder investigation into the death of a patient or an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at the hospital, Lancashire Police said.