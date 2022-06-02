Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Party atmosphere at Blackpool tram parade
- Published
Crowds have gathered in Blackpool to watch the resort's heritage tram parade as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The procession set off at 14:30 BST along the promenade amongst throngs of well-wishers in a party atmosphere.
Revellers turned out in warm weather to fly flags and enjoy the entertainment.
Official beacons will also be lit later at Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the Water Tower.
They are among about 3,000 beacons being set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in a tribute to the Queen.
The Queen's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations, including two bank holidays on Thursday and Friday.
Elsewhere in Lancashire, roads were closed as street parties were held in Preston.
The Lancashire Army Cadet force will be lighting a beacon on Parlick Hill in the Forest of Bowland
It is in the shape of a Lancashire rose and was created by sculptor Charles Hadcock.