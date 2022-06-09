Burnley FC: Call to rename stand over alleged anti-Semitic comment
- Published
Burnley FC has agreed to investigate an alleged anti-Semitic comment made by a former chairman amid calls from Jewish leaders for a stand to be renamed.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews said Bob Lord made "disgraceful" remarks in a speech at a club in 1974.
The Bob Lord Stand at Turf Moor is dedicated to the businessman, who ran the club from 1955 until 1981, the year he died.
The club said it takes racism, bigotry or hate crimes "extremely seriously".
The comments were allegedly made by Mr Lord during a dinner at a variety club in 1974.
Board of Deputies' president Marie van der Zyl said: "Bob Lord was a longstanding past chairman of the Burnley FC.
"He was also responsible for some disgraceful anti-Semitic statements which were condemned at the time by the Jewish community.
"Given the club, in its own words, is fully committed to equality and has a zero-tolerance stance on discrimination in any form, it may be worth considering whether a stand honouring someone who quite clearly fell short in this regard is compatible with such a stance."
'Open dialogue'
The club said a review was being undertaken alongside the Football Association and anti-discrimination group Kick it Out.
A club spokesman confirmed "an ongoing internal and external discussion concerning anti-Semitic comments made by former chairman Bob Lord remains under review".
He said: "Anti-Semitism is a blight on our society and the club takes any form of racism, bigotry or hate crimes extremely seriously.
"It is vitally important to Burnley Football Club to keep an open dialogue with the local and wider Jewish community and we urge anyone who has experienced or been impacted by anti-Semitism in football to report it to Kick it Out."
He added the club would provide an update on the result and recommendations of the investigation when it had concluded.
Burnley were relegated to the Championship in May on the final day of the Premier League season after six years in the top flight.