Man found in Blackpool street after being stabbed in chest
A man has been found unconscious in Blackpool town centre after being stabbed in the chest.
Lancashire Police said the man, in his 20s, was found on Dickson Road in the resort at about 04:25 BST.
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment and is currently in a serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is under way, a spokesman for the force said. Anyone with any information is asked to contact them.
