Lancaster nightclub attack: Man critically ill after being punched

The man hit his head on the ground outside Glow nightclub in Dalton Square

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being punched outside a nightclub in Lancaster.

The victim hit his head on the ground after being punched outside Glow nightclub in Dalton Square at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said the man, in his 20s, was part of a group who had been thrown out of the club.

A 31-year-old man, from Leigh, was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives are keen to speak to a woman who police believe had "an interaction" with one or more of the group of men inside the club earlier in the evening.

Det Insp Dylan Hrynkow said: "She may be able to help our investigation and I'd be grateful if she could come forward if she sees this appeal."

He added: "This incident has left a young man very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with his family at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us."

