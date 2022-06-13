Lancaster nightclub attack: Man critically ill after being punched
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being punched outside a nightclub in Lancaster.
The victim hit his head on the ground after being punched outside Glow nightclub in Dalton Square at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said the man, in his 20s, was part of a group who had been thrown out of the club.
A 31-year-old man, from Leigh, was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.
Detectives are keen to speak to a woman who police believe had "an interaction" with one or more of the group of men inside the club earlier in the evening.
Det Insp Dylan Hrynkow said: "She may be able to help our investigation and I'd be grateful if she could come forward if she sees this appeal."
He added: "This incident has left a young man very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with his family at this time.
"I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us."