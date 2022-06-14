Two arrested in Scotland over Blackpool attack
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man was found unconscious with suspected stab wounds to his chest in a town centre.
Lancashire Police said the man in his 20s was found on Dickson Road in Blackpool just before 04:30 BST on Friday and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The force said a man, aged 31, and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of wounding in Scotland.
The pair remain in custody.
