Darwen drugs raid: Four men jailed over £830k haul
Four men have been jailed after cocaine and amphetamines with an estimated street value of £830,000 and firearms were seized.
Police found a safe box containing the cocaine and a freezer full of amphetamines during a raid at a warehouse in Darwen, Lancashire.
Benjamin Snell, 34, Ryan O'Donnell, 32, Damien Derbyshire, 49, and Jay Carney, 24, all admitted a range of offences.
They were sentenced to between two and nine years at Preston Crown Court.
The October 2019 raid at the warehouse in Kay Street also led to the discovery of two handguns, a silencer and a pump action shotgun.
Two bottles of hydrochloric acid and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.
CCTV showed Snell, of no fixed address, and Derbyshire, of St Ledger Court in Accrington, entering and leaving the unit in the months before.
Two vans used by the pair to drive to and from the unit were also confiscated and found to contain secret compartments.
Paperwork, payments and mobile phone evidence also linked the men to the drug dealing activity.
O'Donnell, of Corinthian Avenue, Salford, was arrested after his DNA was found on one of the handguns.
Officers also found cannabis, cocaine and dealer debt lists when they searched his property, Lancashire Police said.
Carney, of Indus Place, Salford, was arrested after his DNA was also recovered from the shotgun.
Derbyshire admitted conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs and was jailed for six years.
Snell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug and possessing firearms and ammunition without a certificate and was jailed for nine years.
Carney pleaded guilty to possession of a shotgun without a certificate and was sentenced to two years and six months.
O'Donnell was jailed for seven years and 10 months after admitting possession of a firearm, possession of a Class A drug, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
Det Con Paul Hayes, of Lancashire Police, said: "These men thought they could cleverly conceal their criminal activity but we managed to dismantle their web of illegal activity."