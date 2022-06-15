Lancashire lockdown weightlifter sets one-arm world record
A man who broke a world record to lift 100kg (220lbs) above his head with one arm has hailed his program of training over the pandemic to make it possible.
Josh Lancaster, who has become the lightest person in history to make the lift, was taking part in England's Strongest Man competition in Preston.
The 31-year-old, who has a gym in Morecambe, said: "It feels amazing. I'm just a run-of-the-mill bloke.
"I wanted to prove you don't need to be big to be strong."
The father-of-one, who is originally from Lancaster and weighs 78.8kg (12st 5lbs), said: "I'm not a talented guy.
"I'm pretty rubbish at everything, but about five years ago I decided I was going to train for Strongman and now I've proved that with consistency anything is possible."
He said he was inspired after watching TV strongman programmes and lost six stone as part of the process.
"I'm proof you don't have to be a big guy to do Strongman," he said.
"I'm not gifted, and I struggle with all the disciplines, but I decided I was going to be good at it. I told myself I'm going to excel at this. It will take a while, but I'll do it."
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and gyms were closed during the lockdowns, Mr Lancaster said he refused to stop training and started to lift weights in his garden.
"There are no short cuts, he explained, it's just about consistency," he continued.
"Despite what life can throw at you, I just didn't let anything get in the way.
"I'm proof that despite your situation not being perfect, with resilience you can achieve anything you want to."
Mr Lancaster now hopes to qualify for the final of the World's Strongest Man's under 80kg weight category, which is held later this year.