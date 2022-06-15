Blackpool attack: Pair charged after man found unconscious
Two people have been charged after a man was found unconscious with a suspected stab wound to his chest.
The man, in his 20s, was discovered by officers on Dickson Road, Blackpool, just before 04:30 BST on Friday.
Lancashire Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment, adding that a 31-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman had been arrested in Scotland.
They have both been charged with wounding with intent and were due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
