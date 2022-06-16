Lancaster nightclub attack: Man seriously hurt by punch dies
- Published
A man who was critically injured when he was punched outside a nightclub has died days later in hospital.
Joshua Hughes, 22, hit his head on the ground after being attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.
He was part of a group who had been thrown out of the club on Dalton Square, Lancashire Police said.
A man, 31, of Leigh, Greater Manchester was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, said: "This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."
She appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
A woman who police had earlier appealed to speak to as she was believed to have had an interaction with one or more of the group of men inside the club has now been identified, she added.